Former Prime Minister Paul Keating told Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews that what is important in politics is not to do what is popular but to do what is right.
The people of the Calare electorate are fortunate in having their Federal member, Andrew Gee, as someone, who is prepared to do what is right.
Andrew has shown that he is prepared to stand up for what is right in not joining his fellow Nationals in opposing the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Andrew showed the same strength and integrity in threatening to resign from the Ministry unless there was a considerable increase in benefits to veterans.
Liberal Bridget Archer showed similar strength and integrity in crossing the floor of Parliament to support the censure motion against her fellow Liberal, former prime minister Scott Morrison.
What a pity more politicians are not prepared to stand up for what is right rather than sheepishly following the party line.
As a result of high energy prices and climate change, the transformation to clean and cheap renewable energy is occurring at an increasingly rapid pace.
The 35 Renewable Energy Zones (REZ) planned in the eastern states will result in the most profound change to our landscape since land clearing and mining began.
Although most Australians are supportive, both regional and city dwellers share concerns about the impact on communities, agriculture, the environment, and biodiversity.
Reports by Sydney University and the Clean Energy Council, however, reveal how most of these concerns can be addressed by adequate planning and local community engagement.
Benefits can be shared by pooling funds within each REZ to create significant assets and programs, including training and employment.
Microgrids with community batteries improve reliability and reduce power costs.
Solar farms can be screened by plantings and agrivoltaic design principles allow dual use of land combining agriculture and electricity generation.
Curtailing wind generation during times of high bat activity and painting one turbine black decrease bat and bird mortality respectively.
Undergrounding new transmission lines, as Germany legislated in 2015, is desirable and the Moorabool Shire Council's work in this area is useful.
Sydney University's Renewables and Rural Australia report and the Clean Energy Council's Guide to Benefit Sharing are excellent resources.
City residents, who will benefit from the power generated, must support regional communities, and demand the highest standards of planning and consultation from government and companies at this critical time.
Stroke Foundation's annual physical fundraiser Stride4Stroke has raised more than $320,000 this year.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the 1619 participants from across Australia for contributing to this incredible achievement. Every step, every minute of activity, and every dollar raised will make an enormous difference to survivors of stroke and their families.
By getting involved in Stride4Stroke, participants play the vital role of raising awareness about stroke in their local communities, all while taking steps to reduce their own stroke risk. Together, they clocked 903,000 moving minutes.
While our month-long Stride4Stroke campaign has wrapped up for another year, our fundraising efforts continue.
Approximately 75% of Stroke Foundation's income came from donations and bequests, mostly from survivors, their families and network of friends and supporters. These incredible individuals understand the impact of stroke and the value of the finding the information, support and care you need to recovery. Their generosity and commitment to Stroke Foundation's work is humbling.
Preventing and treating stroke should not be the sole responsibility of the family members who have already had to endure so much. But currently, without their donations, 1,335 phone calls to Stroke Foundation's dedicated phone support service StrokeLine, would have gone unanswered. Hospitals would not receive vital resources critical to a survivor's recovery, our Enableme online support service would not exist. We know that without our amazing supporters, even more people would fall through the gaps once they have been discharged from hospital.
Put simply, no one else funds these vital services. Without the generosity of stroke survivors and their families, the Stroke Foundation' resources, services, and educational programs would just not exist.
More than 445,000 Australians are living with the impact of stroke. Together, we can make life better for stroke survivors, their families, and carers. If you can donate regularly to our work, even a small amount, you will help ease the burden on survivors and their families. Together, we can change the state of stroke in Australia and we would very much appreciate your support.
