Preventing and treating stroke should not be the sole responsibility of the family members who have already had to endure so much. But currently, without their donations, 1,335 phone calls to Stroke Foundation's dedicated phone support service StrokeLine, would have gone unanswered. Hospitals would not receive vital resources critical to a survivor's recovery, our Enableme online support service would not exist. We know that without our amazing supporters, even more people would fall through the gaps once they have been discharged from hospital.