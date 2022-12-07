'Blatantly honest' user took drugs to self-medicate ... but then got behind the wheel

"I'm not going to lie, it was in my system."
That's what Scott Jay Sunderland, 42, of White Rocks Road, Lewis Ponds, said in Bathurst Local Court on November 2 when he pleaded guilty to driving with an illicit drug present in blood.
According to court documents, police said they were travelling along Rankin Street in Bathurst about 10.30pm on August 18 this year when they saw a white Mitsubishi Triton ahead.
The vehicle - driven by Sunderland - stopped suddenly at the Rankin and Keppel Street intersection without any indication from police to do so.
Police approached Sunderland who was then subject to an oral drug fluid test which was positive for cannabis.
The court heard Sunderland was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he submitted a secondary positive result for the drug.
I actually gave up a month before then but I shared a joint with someone.- Scott Sunderland
The remainder of his sample was sealed and sent for forensic analysis, which later confirmed the presence of cannabis.
A self-represented Sunderland, who appeared by Audio Visual Link, told the court he used the illicit substance as a form of medication.
"I'm going to be blatantly honest, I was smoking because I suffer from PTSD. Sometimes it's hard ... I was smoking to deal with that," Sunderland said.
"I actually gave up a month before then but I shared a joint with someone."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted Sunderland of the charge and disqualified him from driving for three months.
