Orange primary school students shift to online learning after fire at Glenroi Heights Public School

Nick McGrath
Nick McGrath
Updated December 6 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:25am
Glenroi Heights Public School's administration block. Picture supplied (Orange Rural Fire Brigade).

Students from Glenroi Heights Public School will move to remote learning to finish up the 2022 school year after a fire gutted the school's administration and library block late on Monday night.

