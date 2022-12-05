Students from Glenroi Heights Public School will move to remote learning to finish up the 2022 school year after a fire gutted the school's administration and library block late on Monday night.
Multiple NSW Fire and Rescue, Rural Fire Service and emergency service personnel were called to the Maxwell Avenue address just after 10.30pm on November 5.
The fire continued well into the night.
Glenroi principal Tegan Davis confirmed early on Tuesday morning the school will be non-operational on December 6.
"Learning will be from home while we assess the site and ensure safety," she said in a statement.
"Further communication will come throughout the day. The library and admin buildings are the only sites that were damaged.
"Learning from home links will be provided in our Facebook groups along with links to student wellbeing support.
"Thank you for your ongoing support and understanding during this time."
Member for Orange Phil Donato expressed his sadness following the devastating over-night fire.
"So sad to wake to the news of a large fire that occurred at Glenroi Heights Public School overnight," Mr Donato said.
"Police and fire brigade have been on the scene most of the night. Thoughts go out to the students, staff and local community. Learning from home will occur today."
