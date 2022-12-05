Central Western Daily
Breaking

Fire rips through Orange school: Glenroi Heights Public School gutted by blaze

Nick McGrath
William Davis
By Nick McGrath, and William Davis
Updated December 6 2022 - 12:06am, first published December 5 2022 - 11:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenroi Heights Public School on fire late on Monday night. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV

Glenroi Heights Public School has been rocked by a devastating fire on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.