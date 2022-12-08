Contemporary family living awaits

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday December 9: 6 Lantana Place, Orange:
Immaculately presented, this five bedroom, single level home provides all the elements for you to live the perfect family lifestyle. 6 Lantana Place provides a fantastic choice of indoor and outdoor living spaces, combined with luxury finishes that make this property an entertainer's dream.
Enjoy family barbecues on the private deck or just sit and watch the kids play, this home is a showcase of contemporary style and space, and is sure to impress.
The property provides generous bedrooms, three with built-in-robes, while the master bedroom is complete with a stunning walk-in-robe, large ensuite including bath and walk-in shower, and a private office that can also be used as a fifth bedroom. The central bathroom is easily accessible from the bedrooms and provides a separate toilet and bathroom.
The sleek gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage, while the spacious open plan living and dining area connects effortlessly to the outdoor entertaining space, making the home perfect for hosting family and friends.
For families who still need their own space, there is a second lounge or media room plus a separate kids playroom that could also be used for a study area. 6 Lantana Place also offers an enclosed sunroom with openable stacker doors, the perfect spot for that morning coffee or to curl up with a good book.
Throughout the home the style and finishes are exceptional and there is attention to details everywhere you look from the plantation shutters and alarm system, to the ducted heating and cooling that will keep you comfortable all year round.
Outside the home solar panels make sure bill shock is a thing of the past, while the double garage with remote and plenty of storage space provides a space for cars, bikes and more. The home is fully fenced, provides a gorgeous north-facing deck, garden shed, and has low maintenance gardens with rear yard access.
Long known for the rich agricultural produce from the region, Orange has come into its own as a gourmet food destination. Locals are spoilt for choice with nearby wineries and a thriving dining scene in town.
Orange has the quality amenities befitting a large country town of its size. A range of schools provide education options, there are plenty of health services and new suburbs offer a mix of suburban housing styles and acreages that allow a rural lifestyle minutes from the city centre.
