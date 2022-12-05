A man who devised a terrible excuse for possessing armfuls of stolen NRL merchandise has been hit with the book at Orange Local Court.
Gary Edwards, of Lone Pine Avenue, did not show up to his own sentencing hearing. He was convicted in absence.
About 4.12pm on October 10, the 42-year-old entered Best & Less, walking directly to the sports merchandise section.
He was seen on CCTV shoving arm fulls of clothing valued at about $160 into Coles and Foodworks plastic bags, including:
A West Tigers AFT hoodie, a Manly Sea Eagles hoodie, two pairs of Manly shorts, two pairs of Rabbitohs shorts, and a Bad Boy t-shirt and cap combo.
Police saw Edwards acting suspiciously with the items just minutes later in the Orange City Centre car park.
"Some ... guy just gave it to me," he told officers when asked how he came into possession of the clothes - which still had tags attached.
Edwards was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for questioning. All questions were answered with: "No comment."
The 42-year-old - who has a criminal record - did not show up to his own sentencing hearing at Orange Local Court on November 24.
"Ah, I think I know Mr Edwards ... yes, he's a frequent flyer," magistrate David Day said. "He's decided to get some NRL bits and pieces."
Gary Edwards was convicted and fined $550.
