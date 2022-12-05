Central Western Daily
Court

Gary Edwards convicted of stealing NRL merchandise from Best & Less, convicted in Orange Local Court

By Court Reporter
Updated December 5 2022 - 8:40pm, first published 7:00pm
42-year-old Gary Edwards, of Lone Pine Avenue, was convicted at Orange Local Court after stealing NRL gear from a store in Orange.

A man who devised a terrible excuse for possessing armfuls of stolen NRL merchandise has been hit with the book at Orange Local Court.

