A woman killed in a tragic incident on the outskirts of Bathurst on Monday morning when she was struck by a truck had, just moments earlier, been involved in a crash in her car.
Police said a Hyundai Accent driven by the woman was travelling west on the Mitchell Highway on the outskirts of Bathurst at about 11am on Monday when it hit a tree.
A short time after, according to police, the woman got out of the vehicle and was struck by a truck which was also travelling west.
The woman, 52, is from the Central West, although no further information on her identity is available because next of kin are still being informed of the tragedy.
Inspector David Abercrombie said the woman sustained fatal injuries at the scene.
"Shortly after the Hyundai collided, there was a secondary collision involving the truck and the 52-year-old female," he said.
Inspector Abercrombie said several witnesses stopped and rendered assistance to the woman while emergency crews rushed to the crash site. However, he said nothing could be done to save the woman.
He said the truck driver was taken to Bathurst Base Hospital for mandatory testing and, while uninjured, the driver was highly shaken up.
Inspector Abercrombie said aeromedical personnel also attended the scene, along with paramedics.
"Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful," he said.
He said Chifley crime scene police attended the site and were assessing and conducting an examination of the scene and would prepare a report for the coroner.
As a result of the fatality, the Mitchell Highway remained closed as of mid-Monday afternoon, with traffic between Bathurst and Orange being diverted via Dunkeld.
The following diversions are in place:
A Toll helicopter has also been called to the scene to assist.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Further updates will be provided on this story when they come to hand.
