Two Central West cricketers will have the opportunity to push for Australian selection this week after being picked to play a four-day tour match against South Africa.
Yeoval's Chris Tremain and Grenfell's Henry Hunt will both be part of the CA XI this weekend as they take on the number one test team in the world ahead of South Africa's three-test series against Australia at Brisbane's Allan Border Field.
For Tremain, his selection marks a remarkable comeback for the whippy right-arm quick.
Just a few seasons ago, Tremain returned to NSW from Victoria, a place where he had success and was picked to play a few One Day Internationals but moved home to be closer to family.
After more than a season without playing domestic cricket, Tremain was named the Steve Waugh Medal winner for 2021/22, NSW Cricket's top male award.
National selector George Bailey said it was the Yeoval products form of the last several years which got him picked.
"Sam Whiteman and Chris Tremain have been rewarded for consistent performances over a long period of time in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, while emerging talents Jack Clayton, Tim Ward and Jordan Buckingham will benefit immensely from the experience," he said.
"It's an exciting opportunity for Teague Wyllie and Campbell Kellaway to play alongside and learn from established domestic cricketers against an international team of South Africa's quality.
"Peter Handscomb will captain the CA XI and will have strong support from established leaders within domestic cricket."
Tremain's form since returning to NSW could see him as an outside chance of being selected for upcoming overseas tours like the 2023 Ashes but the right-armer still sits behind the likes of Michael Neser and Scott Boland.
On the other hand, Hunt has blossomed into a Test opener in waiting it seems after being one of the Sheffield Shield's top run-scorers in recent seasons.
After just 33 first-class matches, Hunt has been rewarded for his consistency and has been touted as a possible replacement for David Warner or Usman Khawaja once they retire.
Playing for South Australia domestically, Hunt has been selected for several tour matches already including the recent Prime Minister's XI match against the West Indies while also touring Sri Lanka with Australia A.
A century in his last match for Australia A has Hunt right in the frame for Test selection along with Matthew Renshaw and Marcus Harris, a pair who have both already played for their country.
The CA XI's match against South Africa will begin on Friday.
