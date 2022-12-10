Opening the doors on November 29, Bank Street's Bella Hair Studio was ravaged by storm water amidst the record-level flooding event on November 14.
Seeing the water line "sitting just below the B" of her six-month-old salon signage on that Monday though, it carried more meaning for Jade Gavin than the majority would be privy to.
For 32-year-old hairdresser and owner of the business, Mrs Gavin felt gutted, hopeless, and nostalgic all at once.
The feminine singular for "beautiful" in Italian, including the name "Bella" as part of her branding was predominantly chosen for a much deeper and personal reason - it's also a huge part of what kept her going.
It was the intended name for her rainbow baby, who was due to be born in 2018.
"I was almost full-term when [Bella] was miscarried ... she'd be coming up to turning five now." Mrs Gavin said, emotions rife while sharing this precious piece of her story.
"That's why it meant so much to me to get back in here after seeing all of the damage and feeling heartbroken, because while [buying the salon] was something for me, it was also my little thing for her.
"And I think that's why I felt so torn about what to do next [with the business] as well, because I'd lost everything, but the signage was still up.
"I could still see her name everywhere."
Living just outside of town in Garra, Mrs Gavin and her husband Mark arrived to Bank Street with their three children at 6:30am on morning of the flood.
Though with the water still waiting to recede, the Gavin family headed back home without yet knowing the full extent of the damage.
The aftermath of the event had blown out the large shopfront window neighbouring her salon, blowing walls out between the two businesses, and sent all-sized furniture, stock and appliance items wayward.
Breaking through the building's back roller doors, multiple of the salon's hairdressing chairs, backwash basins, large front desk and all of its products, were missing.
And although she said only one item remained salvageable, it was also of huge sentimental value to the owner.
"[Our friend] eventually got access through the back of the building and sent photos and I think that's when I realised everything was gone ... and that still feels really horrible; it still makes me burst into tears just thinking and talking about it," Mrs Gavin said.
"But when we first got in, the boys said 'what are you really trying to look for that you really want back' and it was my very first pair of my scissors from my apprenticeship, my really good ones that I get re-sharpened and still use to this day.
"They were found outside near the roller door and that's also what kept me going ... through the clean-up, people were saying 'use this sentimental adrenaline to keep going', and so I did."
Faces she "couldn't even put a name to" helped with the enormous clean-up job, along with locally-based trades appearing like angels themselves to help fix the salon to be where it is today.
Having a familiar face of her own to many from growing up in Manildra, Mrs Gavin married her high-school sweetheart from Molong Central School and has been a hairdresser her entire working life.
She'd "always dreamed" of taking that career path and remembers one day wanting to launch her own salon.
And while she'd only just reached a place in business of feeling "somewhat stable", Mrs Gavin's local contacts and peers in the industry have come to the table in the last few weeks.
"The hairdressing community is one of the best, people are incredible," she said.
"Salon owners from Dubbo who I've never even met were reaching out through social media to offer towels and products, salons and hairdressing friends from Orange said 'do you need to rent a chair here, what do you need'.
The hairdressing community is one of the best, people are incredible.- Molong's Bella Hair Studio owner, Jade Gavin.
"And absolutely, [accepting support] has been really, really hard and my husband has just kept saying 'Jade, you need it, you need the help right now and that's okay, people want to help'.
"So, people power has kept me going, absolutely it has."
Rebuying all of these items at reduced costs from local hairdressers, while "a beautiful thing to do", nonetheless has come out of the family holiday funds the owner was saving up.
Rarely getting time away, the Gavin's have a coastal trip booked for January in 2023.
"I'm very, very grateful to be here and back around amazing people, it's a good distraction and it hurts my heart knowing other business owners are still struggling to get back on their feet as well," she said.
"It's been a really emotional time for me at home suffering with 'mum guilt' as well and thinking of cancelling our holiday to stay here, but Mark [my husband] has been amazing and said 'stick with the plan'.
"He knows me better than I know myself sometimes and I think if we didn't keep pushing forward, it'd feel so much bloody worse; I definitely wouldn't be as good as I am now without him."
While Mrs Gavin continues to repurchase, restock, and replace the plethora of products, supplies and appliances she once had, opening her doors back and "sticking with the plan" is exactly what she's doing for the interim.
... it's a nod to her, she's my angel baby.- Jade Gavin on the sentimental branding of Bella Hair Studio.
Amidst it all, her salon's branding sentiment remains the strongest pursuant of it all.
"This [business] is for me, but it's a nod to her, she's my angel baby," Mrs Gavin said of rainbow bubby, Bella Gavin.
"And this whole thing has been incredibly hard and emotionally painful, it still is, but we'll continue to push through.
"I love having my own shop; it's one of the most important things to me."
