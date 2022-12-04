A CENTURY to Sam Macpherson has helped put Rugby Union into a dominant position against Orange City in their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket meeting at Wade Park.
Macpherson scored 132 for Rugby to help them reach 6-407 declared at the end of the day's play, putting the team in a great position to jump back up into the top four of the competition next weekend.
Macpherson's day out at Orange included 15 fours and two sixes, and it comes after his recent half century against ORC.
He was dropped early into his innings on Saturday and was able to make Orange City pay for the error.
Macpherson said it was nice to be able to convert one of his starts, especially on a day where everyone played their part in producing a huge team total.
"It was great to get a few runs. I was finding them all over the shop. I gave a chance early, but it was one of those days where I was feeling pretty good," he said.
"The deck was just a batter's paradise. Everyone loves batting at Wade Park.
"I'm happy with how I'm batting. I haven't had a century for years so it's nice to finally convert one. My last one was a second innings century against Pat's years ago."
Macpherson's effort with the bat deserves to be in the spotlight but all of Rugby's batters pitched in for an excellent team performance.
Jameel Qureshi (80 not out) was in excellent form with the willow, while all seven batsmen (who faced a ball) managed to make a decent start to their innings.
Ryan Peacock (48), Tanvir Singh (41) and Oliver Newton (37) all got within reach of half centuries for Rugby.
Lachlan Skelly (3-129) and Ed Morrish (2-118) also brought up centuries of their own - the unwanted variety - as they claimed the five Rugby wickets between themselves (along with a run out).
Each of Rugby's openers have now claimed centuries over back-to-back rounds, after Imran Qureshi hit 123 in last Saturday's game against St Pat's Old Boys.
Orange City stumbled at the start of their two innings to finish the day at 2-12, with Brad Rayner picking up both wickets.
Rugby currently sit fifth in the competition, level with St Pat's Old Boys on 25 points but behind their Bathurst rivals based on quotient.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.