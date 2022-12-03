Central Western Daily

Christmas cheer of a different kind

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated December 3 2022 - 8:47pm, first published 8:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The shops have had baubles, trees and tinsel up for a good six weeks, but it still doesn't feel like Christmas yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.