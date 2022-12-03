Christmas cheer of a different kind

The shops have had baubles, trees and tinsel up for a good six weeks, but it still doesn't feel like Christmas yet.
Not yet, anyway.
Many will be racing the clock to have a normal festive season after the flooding disaster that swept through Cabonne on November 14.
There's businesses doing their best to set-up pop-up stores to get some Christmas trading up off the ground, while some people are simply looking for a place to stay.
And, to a large extent, people are still coming to terms with what exactly has happened. Still coming to grips with how close some came to death. Still wrapping their heads around the monumental level of destruction caused. They're still having nightmares about the sheer magnitude of water that swept through their towns.
And that will remain the case long after the initial clean-up, too.
Tomorrow we'll bring you another of those stories, from three long-time Eugowra residents who each has a harrowing story to tell of that morning in November.
And while those stories are important to share, it's also crucial to bring people hope - especially around Christmas.
On Friday night we saw more than a glimmer of hope when the Molong community come together for its annual Christmas markets.
It would have been one of the town's biggest turnouts in years.
And it's a sign that, although some of our towns will battle to look as festive as perhaps they normally would, the Christmas cheer we're used to seeing come the beginning of December is still alive and well.
