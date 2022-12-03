A driver in his 70s was transported to Orange Hospital overnight following a crash which closed the east bound lanes of the Great Western Highway at Kelso on Friday night.
Police, paramedics, Fire and Rescue NSW and the SES all attended the scene after receiving triple-0 calls for help just after 8pm.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said they received a triple-0 call for help after reports a car had hit two parked cars just after 8.10pm.
The impact of the collision saw one of the two parked cars pushed across four lanes of the highway.
The spokesperson said a male in his 70s did not suffer any obvious injuries in the crash, but was transported to Orange after complaining of tenderness in his abdomen.
The spokesperson said the male was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Orange via road ambulance.
