There's only a few feelings you can list as indescribable in this world.
And one of those is that sensation when the referee blows his or her final whistle in a grand final, and your side is winning.
Do you run to your closest team-mate and embrace?
Do you fall to the ground with emotion? Or even stay upright with emotion?
Do you run to your coach?
They're all options and they're all the right options.
So it's no wonder the majority of the Vipers 16s side are keen to feel that emotion again.
"It was a pretty good (feeling)," Ava Cole and Keeley Holmes said in unison, followed by plenty of laughs.
In contrast, Annabel Harrison felt the devastation of a loss in under 17s against Woodbridge, and she'll be determined to rectify that result.
This Saturday (November 3), the Vipers girls will hope to lift the Western Women's trophy after a dominant season where they finished first by five points.
For Cole, Holmes and Harrison, they're experiencing the usual pre-game jitters that come with a decider.
"A little bit nervous - nervous but excited," they said.
All three agreed that defence will be the key ahead of the important match-up, along with 'keeping our heads up'.
Heads down turned out to be an unfortunate factor in the 34-22 loss Vipers suffered against Woodbridge in round eight, although the home side had a number of key players out including half Paige Bohringer.
Shania McKinnon and Elizabeth McGregor both scored hat-tricks in the victory, and Vipers know they'll need to shut those two down if they're a chance.
The three Vipers team-mates said the opposition will present a challenge.
"They're really fast and tough, it's been pretty even between us," they said.
The under 16s grand final in Wellington will kick off at 2pm.
