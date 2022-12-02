When you've got a talented team, sprinkled with Tarsha Gale players, you know they're hard to beat.
So it's no surprise the Woodbridge under 18s side have gone through the 2022 Western Women's Rugby League Spring season undefeated.
But they've faced plenty of adversity.
Its future NRLW stars have been unavailable at times and floods have kept four players from Condobolin out for weeks.
Training has been sporadic but the Woodbridge girls have battled ahead.
Come Saturday though, they'll be at full strength for the grand final against Vipers.
Having already moved to Sydney, Belle Whitechurch will return for the side after starting her Canterbury Bulldogs career.
With all that considered, coach Troy Gosper said his troops are all set for the decider.
"They're all pretty excited and ready to go, we've had a pretty good year to go through unbeaten," he said.
"We've really come together pretty well over the last few weeks - we'll be on a bus coming over so we'll have some team spirit. Hopefully the girls play well and come away with a win."
If Woodbridge are able to achieve victory, it'll be an extremely emotional one.
Plenty of players will move onto university or other rugby league opportunities while others head into the opens division.
For Gosper, the prospect of losing players is certainly momentous.
"It's a bit sad really, a lot have been together for four years, six of them will go on to big and better things and for some it'll be their last year as juniors if they do come back. They'll never see this team again so it's an end of an era," he said.
"They'll all be real keen to have a good game to send them off."
While Gosper hasn't been able to put a field strength side on the field too often, he's had plenty of support from the lower grades.
Those under 16s won't be forgotten come grand final day, with the coach determined to reward them for their assistance throughout the season.
"We've got a couple of talented girls that play up from 16s so they'll all get a run as well," he said.
"Hopefully they win their game and come up and play with us and win that game too."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.