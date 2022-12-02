Central Western Daily
Woodbridge under 18s head into the Western Women's Rugby League grand final undefeated

Lachlan Harper
Lachlan Harper
Updated December 2 2022 - 5:12pm, first published 3:56pm
Woodbridge's under 18s side have been undefeated all season. Picture by Bradley Jurd

When you've got a talented team, sprinkled with Tarsha Gale players, you know they're hard to beat.

Local News

