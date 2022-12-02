A day of Group 10/Group 11 where every grade is played as tackle.
Inevitably, this is the future.
Tackle rugby league has become a phenomenon for women, and the Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL) is evidence of that.
So what's the plan going forward?
Make Group 10 women's rugby league great again.
We might be sounding like a broken record, but this'll be the second time this year the Central Western Daily has discussed women's tackle being brought into the winter Western division competition.
That's because it's the future.
The WWRL has grown exponentially in the half-a-decade it has been in operation. From a two-team competition, to one that now boasts sides across the whole division and with plenty of junior grades, the WWRL, like the NRLW at the very pinnacle of the women's game, has been a genuine success story.
You ask most players who tangle between league tag and the WWRL what their preference is, the answer is almost always tackle footy.
When that answer comes, there's a smile beforehand or a laugh after.
The WWRL has managed to capture the hearts and minds of its players, and for a lot its reinvigorated a love of rugby league after they're forced to stop playing with the boys post under 12s.
There's a sense of devastation whenever future NRLW players discuss why they had to stop playing against the boys and move into league tag.
But the WWRL has filled that gap.
The only problem that seems to be growing with the competition is time.
After a long season of league tag in juniors or seniors - or even playing in another code - there's definitely footy fatigue.
Since it's in summer, the heat plays a part too with Wiradjuri Goannas coach Peta Power saying post-grand final: "I'm not going to lie the time of the year (isn't great)."
There needs to be a solution to that criticism though - because if not in the summer when else can they play the WWRL?
Maybe winter is the future. Although it's hard to see how that fits with Group 10, Group 11 and Woodbridge.
There'd have to be a significant change, but it'd be interesting to see how it all comes about.
Unfortunately, Group 10 league tag didn't have its greatest season.
Only five teams were able to compete regularly, with Bathurst Panthers forfeiting more than once.
St Pat's dominated again, proving it's an incredible team.
Now, it looks as if the merger with Group 11 is a certainty, something that should reinvigorate the competition.
But why not go a step further, and go straight into tackle?
It doesn't have to be next season, but it's time to get the wheels in motion.
Would Woodbridge follow suit? It's hard to tell.
The majority of sides were able to fill teams in that competition and the grand final was an absolute thriller.
In the opens division of the WWRL, Panorama Platypi have been a dominant force, winning the last two editions.
Its coach Kevin Grimshaw has been around rugby league for decades, and the prospect of women's tackle becoming a fixture in Western division's winter competition is something he's been asked about previously.
He can see there's a future, but wants to sure up the sport's popularity.
"It's a good question, one of the girls asked me on the way up actually, whether they'd see it (moving) into the competition," he said after the opens grand final.
"I think it will but it's probably more you look at what they're doing in under 12s because you've got to get the girls to make that the number one sport, not netball, soccer or rugby union - rugby league."
"But you look at numbers we've got in the junior system and the way it's been played, it'll come."
This year, Western Rams made its debut in the Lisa Fiaola Cup, a junior competition for female players turning 16 or 17 and is a pathway towards Tarsha Gale Cup.
A strong pathway to NRLW sides is becoming a massive talking point for many country rugby league stakeholders.
Sydney Roosters had a presence at the WWRL finals and players are allegedly being signed to clubs at 14.
There's a concern among people that these clubs are looking after themselves and not making the player its priority.
Grimshaw believes there needs to be a better focus on the grassroots.
"At the moment they've got scouts coming out saying we'll sign you down there, we'll do this and do that," he said.
"How about look after here first then what we're doing in the NRL - if they work that out that we've got to make pathways better for kids to go into that, I think it'll happen."
The experienced coach's point addresses another issue with kids from the bush being immediately exposed into pathways where they find themselves up against metro-based athletes who have had the privilege of accessing better resources which means they're further ahead in their development.
"I think they have to do alternate pathways programmes that are suited for kids that are smaller and from areas where the game isn't as developed, so they still get opportunities to be part of elite training and competitions," he told The Roar.
"We need to create a different level where kids can play, still get the development and expert coaching, but develop at a slower rate.
"That doesn't exist currently and we've got to do it because otherwise we'll lose a lot of these kids from the bush.
"They can't maintain the pathway that's there now because of the size difference and the training difference. They lose confidence, they lose interest and they change their style of play to try and match it in."
Locally, the WWRL has provided that pathway to enhance the skills of youngsters from all over the region.
It's proved women's tackle is the future.
So let's get the wheels in motion.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
