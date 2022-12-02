Looking for the ideal Christmas gift? The Colour City Creatives have you covered.
CCC potters, glass artists, painters, weavers and all creatives will showcase their works at the Scouts Hall on Kite Street this weekend.
The pop-up will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Paintings, prints, ceramics, weaving, wearable art, cards, decorations have been made and will be on sale.
"There is nothing over $200 and most well under that; it is creative and priceless too," the group said.
"Why not give someone you love, an original handmade gift this Christmas and give a gift that will last."
Colour City Creatives is a group of local artists "inspired by the place we live in and we like to show it".
Colour City Creatives Christmas exhibition will be at the Scouts Hall on 94 Kite Street, from 10 am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.