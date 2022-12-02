Central Western Daily
Paul Toole and Steph Cooke tell how they're preparing regional NSW for climate extremes

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:55pm, first published 2:42pm
When six Nationals ministers unveiled their 2023-2025 'Our Vision' plan, the topic of climate was a notable absence among the "four pillars".

