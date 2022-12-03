Central Western Daily
Summer warning issued after snake stops cricket match at Dubbo's Lady Cutler fields

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
December 3 2022 - 12:00pm
Cricket matches have been stopped because of rain, lightning and even extreme heat at Dubbo previously, but there was a new reason to halt play at the Lady Cutler grounds last Saturday.

