Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Elizabeth MacGregor to be key for Woodbridge under 16s in Western Women's Rugby League grand final

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated December 2 2022 - 12:14pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth MacGregor heads into the WWRL grand final fresh from scoring a hat-trick for Woodbridge in the semi-finals. Picture by Nick Guthrie

Going up against a side that scores an average of almost 40 points a game, the Woodbridge under 16s will need their own attack to fire in a big way in Saturday's Western Women's Rugby League grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.