Going up against a side that scores an average of almost 40 points a game, the Woodbridge under 16s will need their own attack to fire in a big way in Saturday's Western Women's Rugby League grand final.
Thankfully for the Andrew Pull-coached side, they have Elizabeth MacGregor in their lineup.
The flying fullback has been brilliant this season and showcased her potential last weekend when she almost single-handedly got Woodbridge past the Goannas in a gripping semi-final at Wellington's Kennard Park.
Woodbridge will return to Wellington on Saturday for a grand final meeting with the Vipers, who have won eight of nine matches this season and scored more than 300 points in the process.
"We've got points in us," Pull said of his own side.
"We've certainly got 20 points in us but Vipers are the sort of side that might have 24-to-30 points in them so we've just got to keep them below our 20.
"It will be tough but I'm looking forward to it."
While Woodbridge is far from a one-player team - Shania McKinnon is also an attacking weapon while Indigo Heard performed well in the semi-final - MacGregor is the X-factor.
The Parkes star has scored a competition-high 21 tries this season while last weekend her first-half performance was as good as anything seen across any grade this season.
It took less than three minutes for MacGregor to score the game's first try and while the Goannas soon hit back, it wasn't long before she put her mark on the match again.
After enjoying some sustained possession in the Goannas' half, MacGregor got a little space and jinked her way past two defenders before going over under the posts.
Her best moment arrived just shortly before half-time when, with her side trailing again, MacGregor backed herself and ran it on the fifth.
They're both unbelievable talents...- Andrew Pull on MacGregor sisters Elizabeth and Grace
She sliced through two Goannas players before muscling past two others to plant the ball down.
That set-up a 16-12 half-time lead and while there was some nervy moments in the second half - notably in the final minute when the Goannas through everything at Woodbridge - Pull's side survived.
While watching MacGregor tear opposition defences to shreds is nothing new, the coach was particularly impressed given his side's overall attack wasn't at its best.
"We didn't play the way we wanted to," he said.
"It was only her individual brilliance that kept her in the game. She does it quite a bit and normally we make it easier on her by giving her a bit of space but she just did it off her own bat and I'm so happy for her.
"She's a competitor and it's good."
MacGregor also has a younger sister, Grace, who has been one of the Woodbridge under 14s' best this season and she will line up at prop in Saturday's grand final against the Goannas.
The older sister also backed up for the Woodbridge under 18s last weekend and scored another try in her club's dominant semi-final win over the Goannas.
"They're both unbelievable talents and I love watching them both play," Pull added.
The grand finals at Kennard Park start with the under 12s at 11.15am on Saturday.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
