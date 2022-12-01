The poet William Blake wrote "the tree which moves some to tears of joy is in the eyes of others only a green thing that stands in the way".
In the eyes of Bathurst City Council, a large number of mature trees were obviously regarded as "green things that stand in the way" when it authorised the removal of a large number of mature trees early this week.
Around 150 people gathered at a rally in Bathurst last Tuesday to protest the destruction of over 20 healthy large aged trees for the construction of a huge carpark.
Their tears of joy had turned to tears of rage, and for good reason.
Modern urban planning emphasises the importance of preserving established vegetation and encouraging urban biodiversity.
Large trees have significant aesthetic value, have proven benefits for human mental health and healing, as well as providing wildlife habitat.
Most of us are aware of the important role large mature trees play in climate change mitigation. Recent floods have made us aware of the damage that can be done through extreme climate events. Every community must do its bit to ensure all measures of carbon mitigation, including trees, are utilised.
Trees provide shade, but more importantly act as evaporative coolers.
A mature tree can be the equivalent of five domestic air conditioners, running 24 hours a day.
Bathurst Council has removed over 100 air conditioners and is building a heat furnace. Western Sydney University has studies demonstrating the effects of the urban heat island effect. Black asphalt absorbs large amounts of the sun's energy, radiating it as heat.
Humans struggle with heat over our core temperature of 37 degrees, with increasing discomfort as the temperature rises, warning us of danger.
Climate projections warn us that within the next decade we could have temperatures very similar to the present Dubbo or Penrith, with many days over 35 degrees. If this is to be the case, our unshaded carparks will be over 50 degrees on many summer days; extremely unpleasant and potentially fatal.
Under a large tree the temperature will be up to 20 degrees cooler. Most of us have driven around a carpark in the summer searching for a shade tree.
Our councils must develop culture and policies that ensure all trees on public and private land have adequate protection. They are not "green things that stand in the way."
Dr. Jim Blackwood, member of BCCAN
