Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Vipers under 12s determined to win against Panorama Platypi in Western Women's Rugby League grand final

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated December 2 2022 - 11:14am, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vipers under 12s players Ashlyn Purss, Ruby Stubbs, Azalyah Rolton, Monique Vardanega, Darcey Biddle, Harmony Dollin and Rebecca Dolin. Picture by Lachlan Harper

With a glint in their eyes, the Vipers under 12s team are determined to extract revenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.