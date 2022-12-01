With a glint in their eyes, the Vipers under 12s team are determined to extract revenge.
Their opponents in the Western Women's Rugby League grand final will be Panorama Platypi, a team that defeated them in the summer season decider earlier this year. Panorama also won 24-22 in a nail-biting round seven fixture.
The Vipers girls want to change their fortunes this weekend.
"We're really determined," players Monique Vardanega and Azalyah Rolton said.
Along with making up for past results, the side will be playing for one of its team-mates.
A serious injury to half Mackenzie Thornberry-Ruddy (KT) in the semi-final last weekend has ruled her out of the grand final, but she'll be there cheering them on from the sideline.
"I think they'll be really determined (to play for her)," coach Wayne Clarke said.
"They'll want to make her feel part of it and do it for her.
"A few were hurting after that (round seven) game against Platypi so a few of them have their own determination there as well in the back of their minds."
Overall though, the 12s are just keen to play in another grand final.
"I'm extremely excited, they're a great bunch of girls," Clarke said.
"I've had a ball in the last eight weeks working with them, development wise they've come on in leaps and bounds.
"One of the biggest things we worked on towards the second half of season was supporting each other, so the girls are supporting each other really well and that really showed on the weekend with the injury to KT.
"The support they gave each other to come in with nine minutes left and put on three tries showed they really stepped up while still being worried about their friend."
The team-work and camaraderie shown by the side might come down to the fact they've stuck solid since last season's grand final.
Clarke believes the improvement from March to December has been massive and will hold them in good stead for the decider.
"The improvement, development and skill level is unbelievable," he said.
"I've coached Group 10 boys in under 12s and these girls have just as much skills - their ability to listen and put things in place is great and it's been awesome to coach them."
The under 12s grand final will kick off 11:15am on Saturday at Wellington.
