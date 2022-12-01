Almost three-decades of service were capped with a mighty send-off on Wednesday morning for one of Orange's most respected educators.
Hundreds of students, teachers, and parents gathered at the Catherine McAuley primary school playground to recognise outgoing-principal Michael Croke.
"It's surreal ... fairly humbling ... I really just wanted to sneak out the back door," he told the Central Western Daily.
The ceremony comprised musical performances, speeches, and prayer. At least 500 student-drawn portraits of the principal were unveiled at a subsequent morning tea.
Mr Croke began teaching in 1978 at Balranald. He moved to Orange in 1987 as assistant principal at St Joseph's Primary, before slotting into the top-job in 1997.
In that time he estimates at least 20,000 students have come and gone: "More than a principle, I feel like I've been a friend to them all."
The merger between St Joseph's and Sacred Heart in 2012 - creating Catherine McAuley as it's known today - was flagged as one of his key accomplishments.
"The reputation the school has in Orange is what I'm most proud of ... people say good things about our school, we have great staff, we have good facilities," Mr Croke said.
"To be honest I really haven't had a lot of time to think about finishing because I've got to run a school ... you're just flat out.
"I just want to do a few other things in my life ... I'll take a risk on doing nothing for a while ... I reckon it's got potential.
"I've got total confidence in the staff and the new principle. It'll just go on just as it has with or without me ... it might be better."
Jo Flynn from St Patrick's Summer Hill in Sydney will serve as principal at Catherine McAuley from term-one next year.
