Two weeks ago when Mac Webster prepared for work, there was a notable spring in his step.
The boost in mood was due to a phone call from NSW under 19s Country cricket coach Dean Burke, who had confirmed the Orange CYMS youngster's spot in his squad.
"It was a pretty fun day at work," Webster laughed.
"Excitement is the only way I can describe it.
"It was a bit surprising - I looked at mum and put the double fist pump in the air, I kept my voice calm though."
The appearance in the tournament was a first for the all-rounder who didn't have an ideal preparation ahead of it due to the HSC and constant washouts in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Competition.
"I felt a little under prepared going into it, but I scored a few runs the first day and bowled pretty economically," he said.
"I had lot of fun at state challenge and met a few people I hadn't previously encountered at other cricket carnivals, it was a really good experience."
Webster's Country experience will begin on December 11 when he flies from Orange to Sydney for a two-day training camp that'll include a warm-up match before heading to Adelaide to start the national championships on December 14.
With strength and conditioning staff monitoring fitness, the preparation for his series has well and truly begun.
For him, there is no set goal when putting on the Country shirt, it'll just be about playing his role which is likely to see him bat in the middle order and bowl in the middle overs.
"I'm just looking to bowl economically, and score a few runs, (if I can do that) I think that'll go well," Webster said.
"I'll just try and enjoy it as much as possible and not get overwhelmed."
The 18-year-old will have a few familiar faces in the squad with Western team-mates Cooper Brien and Angus Parsons both selected. He'll also be happy to have a State Challenge opponent mixing it with him on the field.
"Rhys Cattle (from Greater Illawarra), I think he got me out at the carnival so I'm happy he's on my team this time," he laughed.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
