After narrowly missing out on winning the NSW Country Colts title last season, Western Zone coach Garth Dean is looking to go one better this time around.
Dean's 13-player squad has been named for this season's competition to take place in ACT, with Luke Hunter the sole representative for Orange.
Western Zone will enter the competition after finishing runners-up last season by only net run-rate to ACT Southern District, who took out the carnival which was held at Bathurst earlier this year.
Looking ahead to the carnival in December, Dean said he believes the group has what it takes to make some noise during the week.
"It looks like a pretty good team on paper, I think we are pretty well balanced," he said.
"Once we go from to 16s to 18s, there are a few young ones in the squad who will get a couple of years of it but it's basically them moving out of juniors."
Out of the squad, Dubbo will be represented by six players while Nyngan and Condobolin also have a members in the team.
Seven of the side have played regular first grade in Dubbo over the past few seasons and Dean admitted the selectors kept a close eye on club cricket as well as the three lead-up matches.
"The guys who are performing well in first grade at the ones who you sort of look at," he said.
"A lot of the guys have been doing well in first grade and we've been watching them over the last couple of weeks.
"We will just see how we go, you've never know with these kind of carnivals. You just need things to go your way, last year on paper was the best team we've had for 15 years but we still couldn't get it done.
"You still need that little bit of luck, a bad hour of cricket in that week can ruin your carnival."
Having coached various Western Zone sides in the past, Dean said there are a few players who he is looking forward to working with again.
"I know most of them, there is only a couple of them who I don't know but we've got a final training session this Sunday," he said.
"All the coaches and players will be there, some of them I've worked with for a few years now.
"Those guys have an understanding of what is required and how we like to prepare as well as what we expect from them."
One of the players Dean hasn't seen yet is CYMS wicket-keeper Fletcher Hyde but the coach said performances so far this season have made it easy to select the 16-year-old.
"He's one of the ones I actually don't know, he has done well in the lead-up games," he said.
"He'll be batting somewhere in the top order. Tyson Deebank has some nice variations."
Western's Country Colts campaign will kick off against ACT on December 12.
Western: Blake Kreuzberger (captain), Anthony Atlee, Parth Bassi, Tyson Deebank, Ryan Goodsell, Luke Hunter, Fletcher Hyde, Riley Keen, Edward Murray, Lachlan Rummans, Hugh Sienkiewicz, Flynn Taylor, Connor Whale.
