HELLO WORLD | November babies, 2022

HERE'S our photo gallery of the wonderful little boys and girls featuring in the 'Hello World' section of the Central Western Daily.
Do you have a newborn you'd like to feature? Email through a name, parents' names, the date of birth as well as the weight of your baby in grams to nick.mcgrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.