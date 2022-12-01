Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mudgee Race Club will host their annual $75,000 Cup just weeks after floods hit their track

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 1 2022 - 12:56pm, first published 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter and Ash Stanley will be looking to win a second consecutive Mudgee Cup on Friday afternoon. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

Just weeks after being smashed by floods, Mudgee Race Club's biggest day of the year couldn't come any quicker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.