A legend on and off the sporting field, the name Jim Gersbach will be remembered fondly for years to come.
The 81-year-old died on Tuesday, November 29 and his daughter, Alison Seib, paid tribute to a man she described as a "gentle giant."
"He was very competitive and he came from a sporting background," she said.
"Sport has been passed down through the generations and in his later years he loved watching all the kids and grandkids play. When we were growing up, he took us to all the tournaments around."
Mr Gersbach was born in Orange on January 6, 1941 and was one of ten brothers and sisters.
He grew up on a property in Cargo and left school at 15 to work on his uncle's property.
After a few years there, he moved to Orange and started working on the railway. He then worked at Mayfields Soft Drinks. He would later start up his own professional floor care business, which was where Mr Gersbach would work for the next 20 years. In 1963 he would marry his wife Pam and they would remain husband and wife for the next 59 years.
As for his life on the sporting field, he excelled in whatever he put his mind to.
"Growing up he played a lot of football and he played for CYMS," his daughter added.
"Then he also played Western division."
Mr Gersbach then turned to the tennis courts where he would go on to receive every accolade you could imagine.
"He just loved the tennis and through his love of the sport, we all play," Ms Seib said.
"Darren (one of Mr Gersbach's three children) and I are both tennis coaches and work over at the tennis centre and even ran the indoor tennis centre in the '90s."
Mr Gersbach was president of the tennis club for 12 years and in 1977 and 1980, he organised for the televised NSW Hard Court Tennis Championships to be played in Orange.
He would later be named a life member of the club, while in 2020, he and wife Pam had a tennis court named after them.
From tennis, Mr Gersbach moved on to lawn bowls.
He was involved with the Western District Bowling Association for 23 years and was made life member in 2009 and also made patron in 2015.
From 1999 to 2002, he was on the NSW state match committee for lawn bowls. He served five times as vice president of the Orange City Bowling Club, 13 times as bowls secretary and 11 times as team selector. He was the tournament director of the Golden Eagles Pairs Classic from 1987 to 2020 and chairman of the board from 2011 to 2015. He was awarded life membership in 2010.
Above all else, Mr Gersbach's biggest sporting accomplishment came in the form of the Australia Day Sports Award in 2011 for his administration work.
Ms Seib said the outpouring of support since her father's death had been heart-warming to see.
"It's wonderful. You just don't know how much he meant to people," she said.
"He was a gentle giant and a caring, loving dad and grandfather."
Mr Gersbach had three children - Darren, Alison and Anthony - and five grandkids - Ashlee, Nathan, Jarryd, Stephanie and Jackson.
His funeral will take place on Thursday, December 8 at St Joseph's Catholic Church at 1.30pm.
