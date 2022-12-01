Central Western Daily
James Sheahan Catholic High School graduate Sam Kiho's work selected for Art Express Dubbo exhibition

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated December 1 2022 - 1:52pm, first published 12:00pm
Sam Kiho with his Poster Child artworks at an exhibition at James Sheahan Catholic High School. Picture by Carla Freedman

Hours and hours of drawing endangered plants and animals has paid off for a self-taught visual arts graduate whose HSC major work has been selected for next year's Art Express exhibition.

