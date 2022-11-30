Wednesday afternoon at Waratahs Sports Ground, the Vipers under 18s side look like they're having the most they've ever had at a training session.
There's plenty of laughs and they look relaxed and excited, with no nerves in sight ahead of an important Western Women's Rugby League grand final.
The shackles are off for this side - it knows its Woodbridge opponents are the short-priced favourites.
With that comes no pressure at all, and it reflected in the way the girls were training.
For Ashley Wood and Megan Sandry, this grand final will be their last in the 18s.
Wood has been with Vipers since its first year while Sandry joined the following season.
Both forwards had a similar rugby league experience growing up, having played tackle with the boys until they were 12.
Playing for Bloomfield, Wood went into league tag when her time came and Sandry, who played for Blayney Bears, made the move to soccer.
"League Tag wasn't really my thing, I went to soccer then my sister played the first season (for Vipers) then I just followed her over," Sandry said.
"I'd say I like it better."
The two have now spent four to five seasons with Vipers, and it's no secret they've enjoyed their time.
"It's been good, I've enjoyed playing with all the girls, making new friends and learning new skills," Wood said.
Now they'll look to end the junior careers on a high.
They know how strong Woodbridge are and have experienced their strength all too much.
Most years finals come their way but the Woody girls always have their measure.
If they were too pull off an upset, it'd be the perfect way to end their time.
"It'd mean a lot," Wood said.
"I'd be pretty happy about it, they've been undefeated all year and their age group has a lot of good talent."
Kick off for the under 18s game is 3:30pm at Kennard Park, Wellington.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.