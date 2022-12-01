Central Western Daily
Court

Disqualified driver Jackson Pokere blows high-range minutes after leaving Ophir Hotel in Orange

By Court Reporter
December 2 2022 - 7:30am
Jackson Jimmy Mohi Pokere of Orang was pulled over minutes after leaving the Ophir Hotel.

A man pinged for high-range drink driving while disqualified has been hit with the book at Orange Local Court.

