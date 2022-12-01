A man pinged for high-range drink driving while disqualified has been hit with the book at Orange Local Court.
Jackson Jimmy Mohi Pokere, of Jade Avenue, was pulled over on Summer Street at about 5.25pm on October 22.
Police noted his breath smelt of "intoxicating liquor" and he was "moderately" affected. It was raining at the time.
The 23-year-old told police he didn't have his licence on him, before conceding: "Yeah, I'm disqualified."
Pokere said he had consumed three 250ml glasses of white wine at the Ophir Tavern between 3pm and 5pm.
A breath test returned a reading of 0.164. Background checks revealed a string of previous driving offences.
Pokere was charged with driving while disqualified and under the influence.
He did not show up to his hearing at Orange Local Court on November 24.
"[It's] well into the high-range," Magistrate David Day said while handing down his sentence.
Pokere was convicted, disqualified, fined $1650, and subjected to an order requiring him to install a breathalyser in his own vehicle.
