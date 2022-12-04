Mrs Claus admits to "keeping the Australian route alive" after her husband's recent hesitancy about travelling so far afield.
In a tell-all interview, she said that given the past year's uncertainty, Mr Claus had considered delegating the Australian leg of his Christmas route to a less-qualified elf.
After a tense negotiation, Mrs Claus swayed his decision and effectively reinstated an ongoing relationship with our Island nation.
"They say if you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life, and that's always been the case for my husband. I don't suspect he'll ever grind to a halt. But, when he suggested easing his workload for the coming festive season, I had my reservations," Mrs Claus said.
Mrs Claus assured residents it was a matter of proximity, not prejudice, that led her husband to consider leaving Australia, and neighbouring New Zealand, off his schedule this year.
"A direct flight from the North Pole to Australia is nearing 17 hours, but factor in the capabilities and requirements of the reindeer and the time it takes to drop presents off along the way, and you're looking at a very lengthy trip."
While I may live in my husband's shadow, it is from this privileged position that I can effectively keep the cogs turning.- Mrs Claus
"He asked me to assign the job to an elf who usually accompanies him, but I knew that wouldn't be a viable option. Our elves are talented members of our team, but only someone as experienced as Mr Claus knows all the nuances of the role."
When asked why she didn't turn a blind eye to the potential change, Mrs Claus said, "I didn't want to risk ruining a relationship with Australia, my favourite country by far."
"As the years roll by, I have considered, with increasing sincerity, the possibility of relocating to a coastal town there to avoid the end-of-year chaos. The problem with the two hemispheres is my holidays never align with the Aussie summer. Apparently, you swim on Christmas day and enjoy seafood instead of a turkey. Mr Claus always over-cooks our turkey. So much so that I can never mask the dryness, even with copious amounts of gravy and cranberry sauce."
Mrs Claus said her husband respected her wishes in the end, as he knows her behind-the-scenes work keeps their important operation afloat.
"While I may live in my husband's shadow, it is from this privileged position that I can effectively keep the cogs turning. He is the face, and I am the brains."
Mrs Claus confirmed that Australian and New Zealand children would experience no disruption this December.
The concept of giving an experience rather than a physical gift (or a gift card, or cash) isn't new, but multiple studies seem to keep showing the same potential advantages over the alternatives.
Obviously there are things to consider, whatever you give. For a start it needs to be suitable for the person you're giving it too, depending on factors such as their age, physical capacity and interests.
When done correctly though, what these studies find is the experience you give can help create a closer bond between yourself and the recipient.
In 2016 the University of Toronto, Scarborough's research showed that, for teens and adults at least, it's better to give an experience rather than a thing.
"The reason experiential gifts are more socially connecting is that they tend to be more emotionally evocative," assistant professor at the time Cindy Chan told Science Daily.
"An experiential gift elicits a strong emotional response when a recipient consumes it - like the fear and awe of a safari adventure, the excitement of a rock concert or the calmness of a spa - and is more intensely emotional than a material possession," Chan said.
An earlier study by Cornell University in New York from 2010, regarding what you buy for yourself, suggested you'd also be happier with spending your money on a holiday you enjoy rather than a new car or a big TV.
"Things like a new material purchase make us happy initially, but very quickly we adapt to it, and it doesn't bring us all that much joy," said professor of psychology Thomas Gilovich when he and Travis J. Carter, Ph.D published the study in an issue of Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
"You could argue that adaptation is sort of an enemy of happiness. Other kinds of expenditures, such as experiential purchases, don't seem as subject to adaptation," he said.
He also explained that comparing experiences to one another is very difficult because they are unique, however material goods can also leave the buyer (or recipient) wondering what else they might have been able to have.
Circling back to that point about age though, a 2020 study by the University of Illinois in Chicago found that younger kids may still be better off being given material goods rather than experiences.
Specifically, as published in Science Direct, "children aged 3 to 12 years find more happiness from goods than from experiences, but the effect changes over time. The happiness children derive from experiences increases with age, eventually surpassing happiness derived from goods."
The reason for this is the same reason adults are better off with experiences. It's because one of the main benefits of an experience is the memories it will create. As such, "these effects (as children grow up) are mediated by increases in cognitive developmental factors; memory and theory of mind."
Therefore, your goal for giving an experience should be something they will not just enjoy, but remember fondly as well.
Thrill-seekers may find pleasure in a skydive, balloon ride, helicopter joy flight or riding in a race car for some hot laps.
Foodies may like any number of dining experiences in a variety of locations, especially with a view or perhaps on the water.
Animal lovers may enjoy any number of the experiences offered by zoos, wildlife parks and other sanctuaries. Or even just tickets for entry (a one-off, or a season pass).
Behind-the-scenes access may interest them, like a TV production set or a premium membership to their favourite sports team.
Also on sport, maybe they'd enjoy a private lesson with a professional player.
There are also many short local tours, either near where they live, or near to somewhere you know they will visit (and have some time while they are there), that they would remember fondly for some time.
When it comes to the silly season, there is nothing better than shutting the house up, blasting the air-conditioning and popping on a few Christmas-themed films to distract you from the ensuing family chaos and the soaring heat outside. This somewhat unconventional list of festive films is sure to fill you with seasonal cheer, while also igniting your imagination and tugging at your heartstrings.
You've just been given an early Christmas present but it comes with a strict set of rules - don't get it wet, keep it away from light and never, ever feed it after midnight. Of course, these rules are quickly broken when a failing inventor attempts to impress his son by gifting him a sweet, but mysterious, creature named Gizmo and mischief ensues as the Christmas-coated township succumbs to a herd of malicious gremlins.
Filmed in New South Wales, this Christmas classic features Australian comedy royalty Magda Szubanski alongside Hollywood's James Cromwell as husband and wife duo who become unwilling carers to a piglet named Babe while visiting a local fair. This film brings loads of laugh-out-loud moments, and plenty of timeless catchphrases, while also portraying a more sympathetic view of the emotional and social potential of animals.
This Japanese animation offers a tragicomedy for the ages as three people suffering from homelessness band together after discovering an abandoned baby on Christmas Eve. The trio head off on a fantastic adventure as they follow a handful of clues in search for the baby's parents.
Beautifully shot and famously led by Australian actor Cate Blanchett, this adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel 'The Price of Salt' enthrals viewers from the opening scene. Elegantly utilising the generic hallmarks of your usual Christmas film - from the decorations, music and snow-filled montages to the utterly breathtaking 'meet-cute' involving a soon-to-be-divorcee and shop assistant - Carol is a fascinating film filled with drama, romance and a sprinkle of Christmas cheer.
Written and directed by Sergio Pablos in his directorial debut, this Spanish-American animation offers an alternative origin of Santa Claus. The story follows a spoiled postman who has been exiled to "the unhappiest place on earth" - a frozen settlement filled with grumpy townsfolk - where he meets a reclusive and talented toymaker named Klaus. The pair strike up an odd friendship as they work together to help the town overcome a generations-old feud through selfless acts of kindness.
What would a Christmas movie list be without a musical filled with choreographed dance numbers and songs to get your feet tapping. This new release stars funny-guys Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in this modern adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic holiday story A Christmas Carol.