Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Photos

'Keep on making mistakes': Prominent Orange artist's advice to graduating TAFE class ahead of exhibit

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
December 4 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Keep on making mistakes."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.