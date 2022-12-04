"Keep on making mistakes."
That was the advice given to graduating art and design students at Orange TAFE by Corner Store Gallery founder Madeline Young.
Ms Young was a guest speaker at the Meraki exhibition on Monday evening, November 28, as works from the graduating students was put on display inside the Winhanganha Aboriginal Learning Centre.
In her address, she urged the young artists to pursue a career in art and to never lose their passion for learning.
"Sometimes we make it look easy but what people often don't see are the hours, days, months and sometimes years of behind the scenes work, learning and many mistakes we make along the way," she told the crowd.
"You're so lucky to have done these TAFE courses and you now have a great foundation behind you.
"Make sure you keep on learning for the rest of your lives and keep on making those many, many mistakes. Many of them turn out to be happy ones.
"You can make a career out of art. When I finished art school I assumed I would go and get a 'real job' but turns out I made one out of being an artist.
"It is possible as long as you're willing to work really, really, really hard and have a really good support network behind you. It doesn't happen overnight, it is a slow burn. You will get there in the end."
There was a wide range of work on display from paintings, to drawings, photography and sculptures. Hair, makeup and beauty students also had a chance to show off their skills with a catwalk on the night.
Western TAFE Director Andrew Crowley praised students for their devotion to completing the various courses.
"Meraki is a Greek word meaning - to do something with soul, creativity or love: to put something of yourself in your work," he explained.
"There are a lot of students here who have done exactly that this year. You've put lots of yourselves into the work on display as well as just getting organised and coming to TAFE and getting through the year.
"Congratulations to you all."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
