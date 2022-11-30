Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jackson Leckie and Cathy Johnson declared King and Queen of Orange's eight-day games of sport

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated November 30 2022 - 3:54pm, first published 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cathy Johnson continued her eight-day games streak. Picture by Jude Keogh

When it comes to Orange's eight-day games King and Queen of Sport, there's no denying Cathy Johnson has sealed her status as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.