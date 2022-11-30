When it comes to Orange's eight-day games King and Queen of Sport, there's no denying Cathy Johnson has sealed her status as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).
Securing her 12th victory this year, Johnson has tallied up the most wins out of any competitor in an outstanding career.
Her secret to success is simple: it's all about maintaining the rage.
"The key is being consistent, just doing as well as you can in each event and not bombing out in any," she said.
With seven firsts across the tournament, Johnson practices what she preaches.
While it was a win in most events, the official Queen said there was one that caused a few difficulties.
"Orienteering was quite challenging this year, normally we have 12 stations and it used to be in order from 1 to 12 so it was a very clear direction," she said.
"This time there was 28 stations and we just had to go and get as many as we could so that was different and challenging."
The fact Johnson travels from Sydney to Orange every year for the games makes her 12-year feat even more astonishing.
Her motivation to keep participating comes from the point every competitor stresses; that the eight-day games crew is like a family.
"It's just a fantastic week," she said.
"It's so much fun doing all the different events and hanging out with the eight-day games family, it's just a great bunch of people.
"Over the years I've made friends in doing the games so it's a week to catch up with them."
So with such an esteemed eight-day games career, will Johnson continue to affirm her status as one of the greats?
You bet.
"I don't plan on stopping," she stated.
In the Queens category, Aaliyah Wright placed second to continue her podium tally while first-time competitor April Rich was third.
Jackson Leckie finished first in the Kings with Eamonn O'Reilly second and Simon Wright third.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
