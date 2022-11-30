Central Western Daily
Teen charged after multiple alleged break and enters across Central West

Updated November 30 2022 - 2:09pm, first published 1:49pm
The stolen car was allegedly used in a ramraid on a business in Geurie. File picture.

A 16-year-old boy alleged to have been involved in a ramraid on a small-town businesses in a stolen car has been arrested following an extensive investigation by NSW Police.

