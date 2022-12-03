Central Western Daily

Philippa Mitchell is helping breast cancer survivors with bra fittings

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 3 2022 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
Philippa Mitchell is helping breast cancer survivors look and feel their best. Picture by Jude Keogh.

When people ask what Philippa Mitchell does for work, "professional bra fitter" doesn't go near doing it justice.

