When people ask what Philippa Mitchell does for work, "professional bra fitter" doesn't go near doing it justice.
Having run her own business - The Fitting Studio - out of a cabin in her backyard for the past two years, Ms Mitchell made it her mission to be able to help women of all shapes and sizes...and that most notably includes breast cancer survivors.
"My mum is a breast cancer survivor," she said.
"So three years ago I went to Melbourne where I was trained to fit ladies for mastectomy bras and breast protheses."
In other words, Ms Mitchell prides herself on being able to provide new life to those women who have had their breasts removed.
"It's very rewarding and it's very emotional," she added.
"I've had two ladies come recently, one was nine years post-bilateral surgery, which is both breasts, and one was five years and neither of them had ever had a prosthesis.
"I say to them, they don't have to have a prosthesis and it's not a problem if they don't because it's very personal, but when I put those two women into a bra they said they felt normal again."
Ms Mitchell said her business started to really pick up during lockdown, as people were unable to go to Sydney for their bra fittings. But with more clientele also came a realisation that she needed to improve the product she was using.
"I realised I couldn't fit big women," she said.
"I have a mentor down in Newcastle so I went there for two days and she told me my fitting style was good, but it was the bras that were letting me down, so I introduced four new brands."
Ms Mitchell no boasts being able to fit women from an AA cup right through to a K cup, while also catering to sizes eight through 30.
"Your stores downtown will do your stock standard bra sizes, but I do beyond that," she added.
"Eighty per cent of women are wearing the wrong size bra and they're uncomfortable and they don't know why. If they're measured and fitted, they're going to wear the right size bra, it's going to be comfortable, supportive and it will be better for their shoulders, back and neck."
But it's not just in Orange where Ms Mitchell plies her trade.
She also runs an outreach program where she will travel to places like Coonabarabran, Condobolin and Tullamore, to provide a space where women can come in for a bra fitting, a service they may not otherwise have access to.
"There's also an organisation called Support the Girls that goes around all of the east coast of Australia and they go into women's refuges and health centres. They bring in people like me and we spend a day fitting women and they get three bras, three pairs of briefs and a hygiene pack to take home," she said.
"These women can be fleeing domestic violence, flood victims or lot of things, so it is really nice to be able to help."
Ms Mitchell is hoping to expand her outreach program in the new year and is excited for what lies ahead.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.