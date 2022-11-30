A person who crashed a stolen car on Tuesday evening is on the run from police.
Orange police were contacted at about 5.30pm on November 29 when a white car crashed into a tree along Maxwell Avenue.
Central West Police District Chief Inspector Peter Atkins said the car was stolen from Orange between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
"It was being driving at speed and crashed into a tree in Maxwell Avenue," he said.
"The driver - who has not been described - fled the vehicle. We have seized the vehicle for examination."
Mr Atkins said the car was stolen from Kenna Street and that police were not involved in any pursuit.
No arrests have been made in relation to the stolen car as of Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information in relation to the crash is asked to call Orange Police at 6363 6399.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
