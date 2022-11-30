What do you want for Christmas? Here's a gift 'more precious than winning lotto'

What do you really want for Christmas?
It is always a bit daunting with so much stuff around. I would say I like a present or two but what is better and what I like is when family or friends drop in and we catch up.
What do children want at Christmas and for that matter all year round?
On a day some time ago, one of my children informed me, "you never give me what I want".
"And what is that?" I asked.
"$10,000!" came the reply, with a grin on his face.
"True," I said.
What will make our children thrive? It is parents, carers, grand-parents, teachers, friends who have the time of day to give them a listening ear, eye contact, encouraging words, an affectionate hug and stimulating or creative activities.
Children look for presents at Christmas, yet they need more to feel alive and joyful.
It is people around them who care, who smile, who want the best for them.
And speaking from experience, I appreciate all these things myself. Adults need these experiences too if they are to thrive.
In the Good Book, you find this thought: 'God is good, and what He does is good.'
God's nature is good. God is generous, present, forgiving, and clear about what He has said about himself and how we are to live.
He has the persistence of love in being alongside us as we look to Him and even when we stray.
To follow His Son, Jesus is to follow good. And His birth and what that meant for the world demonstrates God's goodness on that first Christmas day.
He came to lift us up and bring light within, reminding us of what is best in us and for us.
God acts in His way in the world around and His goodness revealed for our good.
What God does is good. I know God brings out the good or best in me. And when this is experienced, discovered, and known, the outcome is 'more precious to a person than thousands of pieces of silver and gold.'
Or in today's language, more precious than winning lotto. God's interest in what is best for me brings enjoyment to heart and mind.
As we pray, our heart softens, and we become more in touch with the world about. With His company goodness touches our inner world.
What of suffering. It is not far from any of us. Can any good come? Suffering recalls what is important, of what is good, what is best and rallies us to God and each other for support and comfort.
This helps manage more than we think we can.
