Orange residents could soon tap onto buses using their debit card or phone if a NSW Government trial is successful.
Contactless payments will be trialed in Bathurst and Dubbo, starting in early 2023. Travelers won't have to carry cash with phones, debit cards and smart watches all able to be used to tap on.
The announcement was made in Dubbo on Tuesday, November 29, by Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway.
During that event, the NSW Government unveiled its blueprint for regional NSW with Mr Toole saying that 180,000 people had arrived in the regions in the past five years.
Mr Farraway said improving public transport in major regional hubs like Orange was crucial and pointed to the recent addition of Sunday services.
"Yes," he said when asked if Orange would be included in any future rollout.
"I want to take the technology and move away long term from paper tickets. I want to make sure people can tap and go with their Visa or Mastercard or seniors and apprenticeships cards. I want to trial it, get it right and roll it out in Orange."
"We've seen with the 16 city program, we've seen with Orange that we have rolled out hundreds of additional bus services.
"Orange for the first time has far better public transport offerings on a Sunday, Connecting Glenroi to North Orange, connecting North Orange to the CBD without any detours.
"This is really important for the Central West. We have 180,000 people moving to the bush, we need to make surer we have better services to back in these communities."
Mr Toole said the issue of accessibility on public transport was one he had heard a lot while out and about in communities.
"We've heard the calls from the community for the ability to make contactless payments on regional bus services - and we've listened," Mr Toole said.
"So many of us don't carry cash now - this will mean when you jump on a bus, you have the choice to tap your card or device to pay for your journey instead.
'We've already invested in more services to more locations more often in regional centres right across the State - now we want to ensure we're also making these services easier to use."
Travelers will still be able to use cash alongside contactless payments.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.