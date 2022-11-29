Central Western Daily
Draft draw for Western's 2023 four-grade competition on track to be released before December

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 29 2022 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
NSW Rugby League regional manager for Western, Tim Del Guzzo, said plans are still on track for a draw to arrive in December. Picture by Carla Freedman.

WESTERN Division clubs are expected to have an early present to enjoy this holiday season, with NSW Rugby League confirming that a publicly-released draft draw for the new four-grade competition should be out before Christmas.

