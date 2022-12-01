A calm country paradise awaits

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Friday December 2: 102 Berrilee Road, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 102 Berrilee Road, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
With an exceptional land holding of almost 1.29 hectares and only a five minute drive to the city limits, 102 Berrilee Road represents a truly unique opportunity to enjoy the quiet rural life with all the conveniences that Orange has to offer.
Perched up high in a very private position you can take advantage of the sweeping views from the living areas and all bedrooms.
This rambling weatherboard home with so much charm and style such as the marble mantlepieces, historic Blackbutt staircase, and lion statues that are from Martin Place in Sydney.
The home also features high ceilings, polished timber floorboards and french doors to the open verandahs and delightful balconies.
The country kitchen is simply stunning, with a walk-in pantry, paneled walls and cabinetry, and highlighted by the old fireplace where the oven and cooktop now sit.
There are six bedrooms, the main with a fantastic walk-in-robe and private ensuite, while a second bedroom also has a small ensuite.
The remaining four bedrooms are located upstairs and share two bathrooms while also having access to the upstairs sitting room or lounge area.
The home offers several generous living areas, lounges and dining areas, along with a study and light-filled sunroom off the main bedroom.
You'll be comfortable all year round with a long list of heating and cooling options, but the current owners especially enjoy the roaring fireplace during winter.
All this is set in a beautiful garden that has grown and evolved over decades including two pines at the front of the garden that were grown from seeds from Gallipoli. The home also has access to spring water, bore and water tanks.
102 Berrilee Road simply must be inspected and is a unique opportunity for your own piece of paradise.
The current owners said one of the main things they loved about the property was the peace. "You are away from the world but only minutes from town.
"Entertaining in the summer garden is beautiful and the trees provide a full canopy," they said. "There are separate entertaining spaces for all of the family, and the home is a kids wonderland with rumpus room, cubby house and hidden nooks and crannies."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.