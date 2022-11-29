Another week is in the books for the Orange and District Cricket Association competitions, with batters well and truly shining bright this week.
Without further adieu, let's see who made the Central Western Daily's team of the week for the round of November 26.
With their second grade side putting the feet up with a bye, the red and blacks were able to benefit from a little extra depth and boy did they need it.
Prior to Saturday's third grade clash with the previously undefeated Cavaliers, Centrals were yet to record a win and for the most part, hadn't come close.
In a match that came down to the final over, Danielson's 53 was as valuable as ever to help get the monkey off their back.
Featuring alongside Danielson in the openers spot will be the Kinross Centenary Cup player.
Chasing a sub-par total of 97 by the opposing Cavaliers, the students looked to be coasting along. But a string of wickets suddenly propelled Cavs back into the game. The one consistency throughout? Blake Dwyer.
He batted right through until the end and saw his side safely to victory with a well-played 52 not out.
Speaking of students... It had been a little while since Charlie Tink suited up for Kinross, but he took full advantage of the bye for CYMS' first grade team to get back to his roots.
He certainly delivered, playing a classy knock of 75 to help his side finish their innings at 9-165. This proved more than enough as they rolled through Cavaliers to claim victory by 65 runs. Tink will also take up the gloves in a team not short on viable wicket-keepers.
We may just have to reserve a permanent place for Barnes if he keeps this form up.
The big-hitting middle order batter once again produced for Cavaliers, this time to the tune of 58. That makes it three half-centuries on the trot for Barnes who is putting up 'player of the year' numbers through seven rounds of the competition.
Speaking of big hitters...
Had you taken a wander to Moulder Park on Saturday, you would not have believed that AJ McNiven hadn't picked up a bat since last season's third grade grand final.
Coming in at 3-76 against Orange City, McNiven was told to hit long and hit hard and that's exactly what he did. He finished his innings with a new personal best of 60 not out and helped his side to 5-177. The green and golds would defend the total with ease as City were bowled out for 106.
Another first grade regular looking to get some game time, Jamie Austin absolutely carved up during his second grade side's victory over Gladstone...but it was far from easy.
Coming in at number eight, he and Lachlan Wykes (who can count himself unlucky to miss out on selection here) both finished with not out scores in the 40s to salvage the innings.
To back it up, Austin then went out and claimed one of two five-wicket halls from this week's ODCA action. A no-brainer pick if you've ever seen one.
Yes, you read that right, why bring one McNiven brother when we can bring you two.
The elder of the pair came in with not many overs left in CYMS' innings and got straight to work, finishing 30 not out off just 15 balls. The 64-run partnership he and his brother put on no doubt provided the killer blow for CYMS.
Old reliable strikes again. No matter what grade Fang plays in, you're guaranteed tight lines and wickets to boot.
This game was over so quickly that city's second graders even managed to catch the second half of their third grade side's match. Rutledge was mainly to blame for that experience, bagging 4-26 as they skittled Spring Hill for 47. What else do you need to say?
This Orange City duo put forth a double-act not seen since the days of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thompson.
Defending just 90 in their Centenary Cup match, the pair ripped through CYMS' batting attack in a game that went down to the wire.
The Warriors would eventually come out on top by a single run. Lee bagged the final wicket to finish with figures of 3-11, while Jackson's Michelle Pfeiffer included an over in which he took 4-0. The future is now for Orange City.
Rounding out the team is the ever-consistent Harrison Nock who took 3-7 off four overs in the students' Centenary Cup victory.
Over and over again, Nock impresses come the end of the week and it won't surprise any of us if he cracks the team of the week in seven days time.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
