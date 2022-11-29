For David Collins, winning a hat in the Good Food Guide has always been the goal.
"But it's like a stretch goal," Mr Collins said.
"You never think you'll be able to attain it. It can be quite hard to be noticed in the regions. The industry can be very metro-focused and to stand out west of mountains is tough."
But, clearly, someone has been watching.
Mr Collins' restaurant, Charred Kitchen and Bar has earned a one hat rating in the Good Food Guide for 2022.
We're over the moon. It's unbelievable.- Charred's David Collins
With head chef Liam O'Brien at the helm in the kitchen, the restaurant's tasting plate-style menu has continued to deliver. So much so, Charred is the only Orange venue to earn a hat. The Zin House in Mudgee also won a one hat rating.
"It's tough to stay ahead of the curve, the different trends and reinvent yourself, but that's what we tried to do," Mr Collins said.
"We've had to from day dot. The venue we took over in 2016 was very different, and we had to prove we were different to that again."
And then you throw in COVID-19 and all of the challenges in that pandemic-sphere over the last two-to-three years and Mr Collins' team at Charred has excelled, despite the somewhat tricky conditions, Mr Collins said.
However, he said the COVID period helped his team evolve its vision for the venue.
"After the first lockdown, it saw us bring in a tasting menu and that's been one of the strongest things we have. The industry is always turning and Australia is changing, and that led us down that way," he said.
A number of other venues from across the region were also recognised by the Good Food Guide.
29 Nine 99 Yum Cha and Tea House, Antica Australis, Schoolhouse Restaurant at The Union Bank and Sister's Rock at Borrodell Estate feature on the list.
Although Charred and The Zin House are the only two hatted venues in the Central West.
It's the first Good Food Guide hat Charred has won.
"It's cool for the Orange region and to represent that. There's lots of others - The Union Bank, Printhie, Sister's Rock - doing amazing things, too. It shows how strong this region is. We have some fantastic venue," Mr Collins said.
He said the Guide's "inspectors" dine at each venue essentially incognito, and then a score out of 20 is recorded.
One hat, two hat and three hat ratings are awarded in the guide.
"We got an invite to go to the awards, so I trundled along and we received the hat notification. We're over the moon. It's unbelievable," he said.
