Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
Good News

Charred Kitchen and Bar in Orange wins one hat rating in Good Food Guide

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
November 30 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam O'Brien and David Collins out the front of Charred Kitchen and Bar. Picture by Nick McGrath

For David Collins, winning a hat in the Good Food Guide has always been the goal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.