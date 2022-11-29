In what was a weekend of wild finishes, a home-grown hero came out on top.
Former Orange Piranha Rory Thornhill's domestic and Trans-Tasman season won't start until 2023, so he decided to head back to the city he grew up in to dust off some cobwebs.
He did more than just that though, as the talented youngster took home victory in the Triathlon NSW Super Sprint A final in a photo finish.
"It's always coming home and having a good hit out. The race couldn't get any closer than how it finished," he said.
With Thornhill and eventual runner-up Wade Barr neck and neck heading into the final transition, it was the former Orange athlete who blinked first.
"Coming into transition, I fumbled with my shoes a little bit," he said.
"The two other boys I was with, Joel Offord and Wade Barr, they got about eight seconds on me and so from there it was playing catch-up."
Things were locked in a stalemate over the first 1000 metres of the ensuing run, before Thornhill slowly closed the gap.
"It wasn't until there was 200 to go where I made contact with Wade. It was a good feeling to leave it all out there."
Barr and Thornhill would both record times of 19:05, but it was the Orange product who got across the line first. Logan Campbell would run in a third-place finish.
"Blowing out the cobwebs is exactly the thought process behind these types of races," he said.
"Obviously they're short, sharp races so little things are really crucial. It's really good to have a takeaway and know what I need to work on."
Thornhill wasn't the only victor on the day however.
North Shore athlete and TNSW/ACT U23 squad member Grace Kells took home the Super Sprint C final and encountered a few obstacles of her own on the way.
"I knew it was going to be a tight one because I knew all the other girls. I went in with the plan to stick with them for the swim and the bike because I kind of knew I'd be able to bank on the run," Kells said.
"But, in transition I actually lost my bike and I missed the front pack."
That first transition would end up taking her 34 seconds, more than 10 seconds worse than all but one of the the rest of the field.
"Because I had racked it on the other one the day before I just lost my head a little bit," Kells added.
"I also had a wetsuit on and the girl in front of me didn't, so there was major panic. But I readjusted myself and quickly got the wetsuit off and luckily there was another person heading out of transition with me at the same time and we formed a good pack.
"Normally I can bank on my T1 to get me ahead of the people I come out of the swim with, so it definitely changed my plan."
But true to her word, Kells came home strong with the run to take home the victory with a time of 21:44, six seconds ahead of Emily Fortunaso-Klocker.
Other winners on the day included Jack Caldwell (B male - 20:23), Angus Argent-Smith (C male - 21:46), Jack Gibson (D male - 22:44) Alexander Eason (E male - 22:48), Emma Olson-Keating (B female - 20:48), Jazmine O'Brien (D female - 22:54) and Ella Dickson (E female - 25:07).
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.