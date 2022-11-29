Central Western Daily
Our People

Five questions with: Orange Snake Services Jake Hansen discusses his love of snakes

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated November 29 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Jake Hansen with a snake on a rural property. File picture

Snakes are getting out and about again so the Central Western Daily has caught up with Orange Snake Services snake catcher Jake Hansen about his love of snakes, how he got into catch and release and how he manages it with his day job.

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

