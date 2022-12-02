Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Climate

Behold the 'era of unnatural disasters', former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner Greg Mullins warns of repeat floods and fires across Central West

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
December 3 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Central West residents need to be prepared for widespread grassfires fueled by record rainfall, according to a former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.