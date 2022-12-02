Central West residents need to be prepared for widespread grassfires fueled by record rainfall, according to a former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner.
Greg Mullins said grass fires were likely across Western NSW and said recent catastrophic flooding in the region had heralded in "an era of unnatural disasters".
Mr Mullins said given the heightened risk of repeat disasters communities urgently needed resources such as evacuation centres, local resilience programs and small solar systems.
Speaking to the Daily, Mr Mullins said there was no doubt climate change was responsible for floods that hit the likes of Eugowra, Molong, Forbes and Cowra.
"We've entered an era of unnatural disasters. That's unfortunately our reality," he said.
"The way climate change drives increased flooding is it's been found that short term downpours are more intense and that overwhelms stormwater systems, flash flooding has become a real problem.
"Now we have a triple La Nina which has only happened twice before which leads to wetter conditions. There's a whole lot of climate drivers that have intersected but underpinning that are warmer oceans and warmer air.
"For every degree in increased temperature, the atmosphere holds seven per cent more moisture, that's what is leading to increased downpours. A lot more heat also means a much more turbulent atmosphere so it just drives wilder weather systems."
Mr Mullins also pointed to growth in vegetation as a risk of grass fires and that residents needed to be prepared for repeat disasters.
He also called on government to increase funding for emergency services and infrastructure by slashing fossil fuel subsides.
"Disasters are now compounding, just as you get back on your feet you are knocked off your feet by the next one," he explained.
"We could have massive grass fires in western NSW because of all the growth promoted by rains. This isn't normal. It's a new era.
"We need more resources for emergency service like evacuation centres, local resilience programs, small solar systems so people don't lose power, water and sewerage.
"Now how do you pay for this? We are calling on the government to stop the almost $12 billion a year in subsidies for fossil fuel companies who are making the problem worse.
"You look at farmers who have lost crops, they need a lot of help. Imagine what $12 billion a year could do to help get communities back on their feet."
ACM's three daily newspapers across Western NSW penned an open letter to politicians in Canberra in the wake of the floods, calling for urgent action to help future-proof the region.
Calare MP Andrew Gee has been on the ground in flood-affected areas for the past few weeks and said it was an "immensely sad and heartbreaking time".
Mr Gee told the Daily the focus needed to be on immediate recovery and that warning systems would need to be reviewed.
He also agreed with Orange scientist Dr Kevin Parton as to the cause of the flooding. Dr Parton told the Daily that it was too early to tell whether climate change was a major driver.
"There's no doubt we've had an extraordinary amount of rain, with water catchments full and soils sodden after months of extreme rainfall," Mr Gee said.
"I'm not an expert so I can't tell you what caused it but if an expert like Dr Kevin Parton says that '... as far as scientific analysis is concerned, nobody knows the answer to the question' then that's probably a pretty fair read as to where the thinking is at.
"Making sure local residents impacted by the disaster receive all the support they need to get through this should be our focus.
"What we need to be doing in the aftermath of this tragedy is looking at the water measurement and warning systems that were in place for our communities and make them better."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.