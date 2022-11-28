Hamish Searle and Archie Balcomb were churning up the pool in the most recent Orange Water Polo round.
The two youngsters scored the majority of the goals for their respective teams to push them to junior victories last Thursday.
Balcomb set a high bar in the opening match of the round, netting eight goals to guide KWS Hydra to a 16-1 win over Orange Water Dragons.
Balcomb scored four goals in the opening period while Tom Hunt and Hugh Nash finished the match with three goals each for the winners.
Hamish Searle then hit the water and his nine goals rocketed KWS Kraken to a 15-2 victory against Orange Lear Jets.
Sandy Johnston was also strong up front for the winners with three goals.
There were convincing wins in the intermediate games, however goals were shared around the players.
KWS Killerwhales had a strong 15-2 victory against clubmates Bluebottles.
KWS Mantas accounted for KWS Nessies 8-3.
It was a tough night for KWS Bluebottles who suffered a second loss when they were beaten by Orange Water Dragons 11-2.
Scores were tight in the open games as players showed off the skills they've been working on.
The round started with a 5-all draw between Floudners and KWS Barracudas.
Kelly Parker scored all five goals for Flounders and was instrumental in her side's fightback.
Barracudas had an excellent start scoring three unanswered goals in the first quarter, including two to Gordon Suthers.
However Parker nailed her first two goals in the second period as her side managed to repel the Barracudas' attacks.
Barracudas went into the final period with a one-goal advantage before Parker nailed her fifth goal of the night to lock up the scores.
The Jet Turtles' defence was key in their 9-1 win over KWS Krill.
In the entertaining all-Platypus clash, Gold were able to pull through for a 7-5 win over Silver.
In, arguably, the game of the night, Jet Cobras were able to score a hard-fought 7-6 win over Goal Diggers.
Alicia Smith was outstanding for Goal Diggers, bagging a double in the opening period, before her game knowledge and defence provided her side with plenty of opportunities.
Jet Cobras took some time to work into the game but a four-goal third period was key to their victory.
Kate Cutcliffe was deceptive in scoring two stunning long-range goals for the winners.
Marco scored their second win in as many weeks when they toppled KWS Kingfish 8-7 in another thriller.
It was a tight match right the way through but two unanswered goals in the final period allowed Marco to level the score and then go one-up for the victory.
The players will be back in the water this Thursday for round seven action. Spectators are welcome at the Orange Aquatic Centre.
