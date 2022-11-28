Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Orange Water Polo round six wrap

By Michelle Cook
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:23pm, first published 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KWS Krill's Julian Connan gets the ball around the Jet Turtles defence. Picture by Belinda Maddison

Hamish Searle and Archie Balcomb were churning up the pool in the most recent Orange Water Polo round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.