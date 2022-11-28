With an undefeated run into finals, North West Sydney looked destined to become state champions.
There was no room for complacency though as neighbours Northern Sydney & Beaches became its opponents in division one of the under 13s women's Indoor Hockey state titles.
The unbeaten side were every bit as clinical in the grand final as it was in the regular rounds, finishing 3-0 winners.
Coach Garry Labana was understandably ecstatic with his side's performance after the devastation of missing out in 2021.
"It feels great, we didn't win it last year and we've got a young team coming through so there was a good balance between youngsters and senior players," he said.
"They played well together, fought hard, and showed great sportsmanship when there was an injury there (for the opposition).
"I'm proud of the girls, the way they stuck together and it was a good effort all the way through."
Despite the dominant scoreline, Northern Sydney & Beaches didn't go away.
A number of short corners were blocked with Labana praising his team's toughness.
"We got the basics right, (you go into these games and) everyone will be fatigued but it all boils down to the game fight and also the mental fight," he said.
The 13s tournament marked the second state championships held in two weeks at Orange after Goulburn won the under 15s on November 14.
With a number of teams converging for the girls and boys events, tournament director Cathleen Hislop was highly complimentary of what Orange had to offer.
"It's been fantastic - we split our state championships between Orange and Goulburn, the kids love it and parents love the facilities. It's a great place to play," she said.
As a first time visitor, Labana was of the same praise.
"Orange is a beautiful place, I think we'll be booking a family vacation here," he said.
"It's been great hospitality, great food and a great drive up from Sydney."
In division three, Orange finished runner-ups after a 4-1 loss to Sydney East in the grand final. Nepean were winners in division two.
In the boys, Hockey New England won 5-3 in the division one grand final, while Nepean had a strong 8-0 victory over Orange in division two. Division three was taken out by Goulburn.
