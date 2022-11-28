Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

North West Sydney win under 13s NSW Indoor Hockey state championships

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:11pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With an undefeated run into finals, North West Sydney looked destined to become state champions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.