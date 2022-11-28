A proposal to permanently shutdown the historic aviary in Cook Park appear to be ruffling a few feathers.
Three families that frequent the park with young children described the news as "disappointing," "a shame," and "ridiculous" when approached by the CWD.
It remains unclear why closure is recommended. Councillors behind the push did not respond to request for comment.
Cr Kevin Duffy meanwhile hit-out at the proposal, defending the attraction's community value and saying adequate community consultation has not been sought.
"[The aviary] should remain open ... it's always been entertainment for people of Orange, and people that come to Orange to this magnificent park," he told the Central Western Daily.
"People have been coming here for nearly 100 years to view the birds in the park ... it's part of the entertainment."
Rebecca Lane and her young daughter Arlie visit a few times every week to see the birds.
"What else have the kids got to do? In the park and in the town there's really not much for kids to do," Rebecca said.
"I think it's important for [children] to be around animals and nature and things like that ... if they close this down, where are they going to see birds and stuff - Sydney or Dubbo zoo? It's a bit ridiculous."
Kim Blake, Trent Jackson, and son Beau Jackson from Molong are also frequent visitors - but said they could understand two sides to the debate.
"We sit in front of the aviary because [our son] likes the birds ... they're nice just to sit here and watch," Kim said.
"It's been here forever as far as I'm aware ... as long as I've been coming.
"However, I guess I understand why they might want to shut them down ... I kind of get it. These days people are into [setting] things free, but it would be a shame."
Closure of the aviary is one of several recommendations believed to comprise the finalised 2022 Cook Park Conservation Management Plan.
The document was drafted by private firm Adaptive Architects, and lodged by council's Parks, Trees, and Waterways Committee.
It could be voted on as soon as December 6. The exact details would be published in council papers several days prior.
Cr Duffy said this does not give enough time for thorough community consultation to take place:
"My concern [is] that it's not going to get enough publicity before it comes in front of council to what people actually want," Cr Duffy said.
"Sometimes things come in as a block as part of a committee and they just get passed through council and the staff just go away and do them ... that's what this is.
"Council is about providing services: Roads, parks, walkways ... you can rest assured, if they get rid of this they'll try to stop the ducks."
It's unclear why closure is sought but the aviary has previously faced criticism for allegedly poor upkeep, with complaints noting dirty water, limited food, and worn out branches.
Closure was considered in 2012 as part of a push to "enhance" the park's Union Jack layout. The proposal was criticised by the Orange Bird Society.
Cook Park opened in 1873. The public aviary was installed in 1930 by then-Mayor Wally Matthews, and expanded with three cages in 1994.
Today it is home to about 20 birds, including budgerigars, cockatiels, red-rumped and king parrots, crimson rosellas, galahs, long-billed corellas, and cockatoos.
A July preview of the 2022 management plan - as drafted by firm Adaptive Architects - outlined a range of other proposals designed to preserve the park's heritage.
These include work on the Bastick Cottage, propagation building, gates, fencing, and central rotunda.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.