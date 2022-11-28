Central Western Daily
Closure plans for Cook Park aviary condemned by Cr Kevin Duffy

William Davis
William Davis
Updated December 21 2022 - 11:04am, first published November 28 2022 - 6:00pm
(From left to right) Rebecca Lane, Arlie Lane, and councillor Kevin Duffy. The historic bird aviary in Cook Park, Orange could be permanently shuttered. It is home to Budgerigar, cockatiel, red-rumped and king parrot, crimson rosella, galah, long-billed corella, and cockatoo.

A proposal to permanently shutdown the historic aviary in Cook Park appear to be ruffling a few feathers.

