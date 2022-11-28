Group 10 stated it is in favour of a four-grade competition but added "Blayney will be included in reserve grade competition and will participate in games against Group 11 clubs. If a Group 10 club cannot field a team in either reserve grade, under 18s or league tag then they can still participate in the crossover games/PMP with the Group 10 BOD (board of directors)/NSWRL looking to assist them to grow in the following seasons."