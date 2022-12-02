With more than 300,000 people visiting Taronga Western Plains Zoo every year, and accommodation being at 95 per cent occupancy year-round, staff have had to turn away guests wanting to stay overnight.
This is all set to change, after it was announced the zoo would be receiving $20 million to construct a large-scale Serengeti Plains Exhibit.
A new two-storey café, restaurant and function centre with a pool and playground, along with 20 premium eco-cabins are set to be built at the zoo.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo director Steve Hinks said it was an exciting time for the wider region.
"This project is an absolute game changer for Taronga Western Plains Zoo and tourism in Central Western NSW. It will firmly cement Dubbo as the number one family holiday destination in Australia," he said.
"With this announcement we are set to amplify the visitor offering along with our ability to accommodate guests overnight at the zoo and I truly believe this project will take our fantastic beautiful zoo into the stratosphere as one of the major tourism destinations not just in the country but certainly in the world."
Mr Hinks said from this point they will go into detailed design before going out to and awarding tender in the middle to second half of 2023. If all goes to plan construction would begin in the latter half of 2023 with the project set to be completed in the midst of 2025.
It will transform this zoo into the world's leading open range zoo.
"It's an ambitious timeline but something we can work towards," he said.
With 55 hectares, it will be five times larger than the biggest experience at the zoo currently.
"We can't fill rooms faster...this will mean we can cope with the demand and every Australian and international tourist has the opportunity to stay here, right now we can't deliver on that," he said.
Member for Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders said investments like this benefit the entire Central West region.
"Taronga Western Plains Zoo is already home to award-winning accommodation and visitor experiences, and this funding will build on that with the Serengeti Visitor Experience," he said.
"We know visitors will also take in our region's other attractions, grab a bit to eat at our restaurants and cafes, pop into local businesses and travel further afield to nearby towns and villages."
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said it was an exciting partnership between council and Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
"This exciting vision of this project aligns with council's aim for the Dubbo region to be the number one inland tourism destination in NSW and increase the 1.65 million people that visit the Dubbo region annually," he said.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole said this expansion would create another experience for those coming to visit rural and regional NSW.
"This is a vision to making regional NSW the number one tourist destination in the state."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
